Chaos Rocks Gachagua’s DCP as Meru Revolt and By-Election Blow Shake Party

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is reeling today after a sudden and controversial leadership change in its Meru branch sparked widespread outrage and chaos among party members. The overnight removal of County Chairperson Timothy Githinji and his swift replacement by James Mithika has ignited accusations of bias and a blatant lack of integrity within the party’s hierarchy, threatening to unravel its grassroots support and potentially derail its political ambitions.

The discontent boiled over on Saturday morning as frustrated members converged at the DCP Meru office, demanding answers and accountability. “I have noted with much concern that this party is no longer transparent. If the chairperson can be changed at night, I speculate that we will even be denied the party tickets,” stated Benjamin Kimathi, a DCP Aspirant, expressing a sentiment supported by many. The angry members have not only threatened to exit the party but also vowed to bar former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who serves as the DCP leader, from entering Meru County in the future.

The turmoil in Meru is compounded by a significant blow to the party’s by-election prospects. Duncan Mbui, the DCP candidate for the Mbeere North by-election, announced his departure from the party to run as an independent candidate. Mbui accused the DCP of attempting to “water down his ambition” and concluded that the party operates as a “members’ club” influenced to prevent him from fielding a candidate.

The decision, made just hours before the Meru chaos, highlights a deeper systemic issue within the DCP regarding internal democracy and candidate support. The Mbeere North by-election is scheduled for November 27, 2025, and independent candidates must meet strict Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) requirements, including not being a member of any political party for at least three months prior to the election date.

In response to the escalating crisis, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga announced the suspension of party grassroots elections in Meru County for the next two weeks. “In the next two weeks, we will have a proper list of officials, which is gender balanced because that was one of the huge concerns,” Obaga stated, acknowledging a key grievance among the disgruntled members.

However, despite the widespread chaos and accusations, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the unfolding events.