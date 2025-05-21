Cherargei Praises President Suluhu Over Deportation Of Karua& 5 Other Kenyans

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has praised Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu following the deportation of PLP party leader Martha Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and four other activists from Tanzania.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 21, Cherargei accused the activists of abusing their freedom and meddling in Tanzania’s internal affairs.

The UDA Senator suggested that the activist should have been detained and prosecuted by the Tanzanian authorities.

“Thank you, Suluhu, for calling out activists who wanted to disrupt the peace in Tanzania; in fact, she should have detained and prosecuted them because they have taught this country bad manners.

The activists have taught our people to insult, undermine, and lose respect for the leadership of this country. Tanzania is a very peaceful country, and we must respect our country,” said Cherargei.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi earlier expressed support for the actions taken by the Tanzanian government and criticized those involved.

Sudi went on to say that if he were President Suluhu, he would have had the deported individuals caned.

“If it was up to me, I would have caned them. They should have received two strokes each so that they return to the country when they have respect,” said the MP.

Sudi noted that there is too much freedom in Kenya, which has since been abused by human rights defenders.

On Sunday, May 18, Karua and her colleagues, Gloria Kimani and Lynn Ngugi, were denied entry into Tanzania before being deported to Kenya.

The Tanzanian authorities on Monday again blocked Willy Mutunga, alongside activists Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa and Hanifa Adan, from accessing the country.

Also Read: President Suluhu Fires Warning At Kenyan Activists Over Interference in Tanzania