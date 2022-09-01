CJ Martha Koome Pokes Holes in William Ruto’s August 9 Win, Asks Chebukati Tough Questions

Chief Justice Martha Koome has poked holes in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) decision by its chair Wafula Chebukati of announcing results without revealing a section of the commissioners had disagreed.

The CJ questioned why Chebukati chose to exclude the important element at such a vital moment.

“You have seen the IEBC being likened to the Supreme Court much to the chagrin of the judges here. What is being asked is that, if there is a judgement and there is a dissenting voice, why didn’t the chairman tell Kenyans exactly what happened?

CJ Koome questioned why the IEBC chairperson gave the other commissioners procedural responsibilities while they were supposed to be in charge of overseeing the election.

“The role of the IEBC is to supervise and conduct elections. Why did the chairman deem it fit to allocate the commissioner’s roles that have been described as domestic chores leaving the co-business of IEBC to the CEO to supervise?

“We are being told that they did a good job in the polling stations until the national center when they stopped doing their co-business according to the Constitution as they were given other duties. This is bringing a lot of questions in our minds.” The CJ stated.

Koome based her questions on the affidavits submitted by the commissioners who dissented and claimed that their positions had been abruptly transferred to other authorities.

In addition, the CJ requested proof from the IEBC on claims made by their attorney regarding the Photoshop of Form 34As by Raila Odinga’s team.

The legal teams representing the IEBC and its chairman Wafula Chebukati will be given 15 minutes on Friday, September 2 to answer the questions from the CJ after they requested more time to adequately address the issues.

Also Read: