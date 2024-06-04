Connect with us

Coast Governors Reject Meeting With CS Linturi Over Muguka Ban, Issue Demands

By

Published

unnamed 5 1

Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir

Coastal governors have turned down Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s call for a meeting to resolve the Muguka ban.

In a joint statement on Monday June 3, the governors of Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Lamu and Tana River claimed that CS Linturi would be an impartial arbitrator.

The governors noted that Linturi had already pronounced his stand on the matter and that the meeting would not achieve its intended purpose.

“As the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, you have publicly pronounced yourself on the Constitutional and legal positions taken by Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita County Governors to ban Muguka (Gazette Notice 6482 of Executive Order NO.1 of 2024).

“According to your statements dated 29th May, 2024, your Ministry’s position is one of protecting the socio- economics of the producing Counties. Recognizing Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani as a consuming region with interests in both socio-economic and health security, we respectfully conclude that you are constrained in being an impartial arbiter on this subject,” the statement read in part.

The coastal governors mentioned that the muguka ban has ignited a national public debate and pronouncements by the Executive, Judiciary, legislative, and the entire 47 County Governments thus making it an extraordinary public interest.

They demanded President William Ruto to lead the muguka ban consultations, not CS Linturi.

“Whereas various Cabinet Secretaries and senior National Government officers have made conflicting statements as to the position of the Executive; therefore, Jumuiya ya Kaunti concludes and requests, that further consultations on this matter be led by the Head of State,” the governors demanded.

Furthermore, they demanded the inclusion of key stakeholders such as officials from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Ministry of Health and security agencies.

This comes a week after President Ruto held a phone conversation with coastal governors Abdulswamad, Mung’aro Mwadime over the ban of muguka in their counties.

Ruto in a statement said the trio agreed to participate in a meeting of all stakeholders to be convened by the Ministry of Agriculture, a meeting the governors have now declined.

Also Read: ODM Declares Stand On Muguka Ban in Coastal Counties

