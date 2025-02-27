Cog Slams National Government On KPLC-Nairobi County Standoff

The Council of Governors (COG) has come out to defend Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over the barrage of attacks from the National Government on his retaliation over the feud between Nairobi County and the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

Speaking on Thursday, the chairman of the council of governors and Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the National Government was quick to condemn the Nairobi governor pointing a finger at him, forgetting the other four fingers are pointing at them.

He pointed out that there have been no efforts to check on the conduct of the country’s only power-generating company, as it continues to operate unabated, without checking on the dangers it puts counties in when it arbitrarily switches off lights in counties without due consultations.

According to the chair of the Council of Governors, KPLC has continued to behave like a demigod, untamed and seeking to do as they wish, at will.

He argued that Nairobi County remains a victim to KPLC actions when the National Government and all its departments come out to hit out at Governor Sakaja, forgetting a majority of the issues raised are to be borne by the National Government.

His remarks come after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch investigations into the dumping of garbage and disruption of the sewer system at the Kenya Power premises in Nairobi.

The ODPP pointed out that if the matter is left unchecked, it may result in a serious health hazard in Nairobi.

“Left unchecked, the issue may snowball into a serious health hazard that might have multiple repercussions not only to the area of concern but the capital as a whole. It is therefore prudent that investigations are commenced into the genesis of this matter for a viable solution to be achieved,” ODPP said in a letter to DCI.

Meanwhile, police have arrested some officials from Nairobi County in connection to the dumping of garbage at the Stima Plaza gate.

