Controller of Budget Warns Public Spending May Rise Ahead of 2027 Polls

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has ordered increased monitoring of public expenditure as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 General Election, warning that election-related activities could lead to greater use of government resources for partisan events.

Nyakang’o said public resources, including government vehicles, fuel and personnel, could increasingly be used in political activities as the election period approaches, making some expenditure difficult to account for.

“As we move towards the elections, there is expenditure that is difficult to account for. We are also seeing public resources, including government vehicles, fuel and human resources, being used for partisan events. We are likely to record even higher spending than before. In the counties especially, the expected outputs from the budgets are likely to decline. In fact, we may see less achievement as we move closer to the election period,” she noted.

The Controller of Budget said the increased spending could affect service delivery and the implementation of development projects, particularly in county governments.

Her office has already deployed teams to conduct field monitoring and plans to intensify oversight of development expenditure. Nyakang’o said the monitoring and evaluation exercises will seek to establish whether public funds are being used for the purposes for which they were requested.

She noted that oversight can sometimes be difficult because accounting officers may provide one justification when requesting funds and later use the money for different activities.

“My office is disadvantaged in that we cannot tell that they have done something else until the end of the quarter, but there are also other mechanisms. Right now, my teams are out doing monitoring and evaluation and we are going to increase that monitoring especially when it comes to development spending. We will redouble our efforts and go to the ground to ensure that they use the money for what they requisitioned it for,” she said.

The concerns come amid continued scrutiny over the use of public resources in political activities. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission warned political aspirants in March against using public resources and state offices for campaigns.

Nyakang’o also pointed to accountability gaps involving funds outside the Consolidated Fund, including the National Infrastructure Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund, Primary Health Care Fund and Sovereign Wealth Fund, over which her office has limited visibility.

She further identified supplementary budgets as an area where spending may receive less scrutiny, noting that county governments frequently shift funds, including towards travel. She also criticised wasteful spending such as lengthy government conferences.

Nyakang’o clarified that her office mainly assesses spending against approved budgets and reports on budget absorption, while determining how funds were ultimately used falls under the Auditor-General’s mandate.