Cooperatives CS Nominee Wycliffe Oparanya Reveals His Net Worth

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya has disclosed that he is worth Ksh 600 million.

Speaking on Sunday while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Oparnaya said his net worth was primarily in the form of buildings and homes he owns.

“My net worth is around Ksh600 million made out of buildings and houses that I reside in,” said Oparnya.

The former Kakamega Governor at the same time claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Committee (EACC) had never called him to write a statement.

Oparanya also said he has never been involved in corruption and if approved, the Cooperatives’ money will be safe in his hands.

“Nobody has come to me to write a statement. I have never been given a chance to tell my story,” Oparanya remarked.

The Cooperatives CS nominee also said if approved by the National Assembky, he is ready to resign if found guilty of graft.

“If you give me this position and I am found guilty of stealing money from Kakamega County, I am ready to resign,” Oparanya added.

Further Oparanya who was a vocal opponent of the Hustler Fund reversed his position on the fund. He stated that his previous opinion was based on ignorance due to insufficient information.

“I was among the people who were opposing the Hustler Fund and I had not known the facts about the Fund until now that I have been briefed. I think this Fund, if well managed, will take our people out of poverty,” he explained.

The EACC is investigating Oparanya and his spouses for allegedly embezzling Ksh1.3 billion during his two terms as Kakamega Governor

