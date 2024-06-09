CS Kindiki Takes Gachagua Head On Over National Unity

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has weighed in on the recent debate on Mt Kenya Unity and the revenue-sharing formula.

In a statement via X, Kindiki said that President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have the constitutional duty to lead in the collective project of forging our national identity.

“As the symbol of national unity, the President of the Republic and his principal assistant have the constitutional duty to lead in the collective project of forging our national identity and sense of belonging, and further to spearhead the harmonization of sub-national interests and the generation and projection of the collective good for Kenya as a whole.”

CS Kindiki noted that while regional unity is important in any part of the country, the DP is out of order in seeking “ethnic sectarian interests” while holding a national office.

“Open and direct involvement in pursuing ethnic or other sectarian interests while holding a national office whose services are for the defense of the national interest is unconstitutional and a violation of public trust,” Kindiki remarked.

Further, he said the role of uniting families, villages, communities, and other sub-national identities belongs to elders and lower-category public leaders whose jurisdictional mandate is limited to the sub-national interests of the group or identity being united.

“If God and the people of Kenya privileges you to be the one to defend the common national interest, you must allow other lower level leaders to be the ones spearheading family, community and sub-national agenda,” Kindiki added.

DP Gachagua has elicited mixed reactions from Kenya Kwanza politicians following his move to support the one man one vote one shilling agenda.

