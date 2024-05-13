CS Linturi Survives Impeachmeant In Parliament

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has survived impeachment after the select parliamentary committee determined that the grounds of the impeachment motion were not substantiated.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Monday, May 13, the committee chair Naomi Waqo said four out of 11 committee members dissented the decision.

“The allegations under Ground 1 on gross violation of the constitution, Ground 2 on serious reason for believing that the cabinet secretary has committed a crime under national law and Ground 3 on gross misconduct, as outlined in the special motion, are unsubstantiated,” Waqo stated.

Following the verdict, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the committee’s ruling is final and there shall be no further proceedings. He also dissolved the 11-member committee.

“The select committee has discharged its mandate. Being an act of committee in nature, the select committee now stands dissolved. Under article 152 of the constitution sub-article 9(a) if the committee finds the allegations are unsubstantiated no further proceedings shall be made,” Wetang’ula stated.

The 11-member committee investigated allegations raised against the agriculture minister in the impeachment motion sponsored by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

Kenya Kwanza was represented in the committee by George Murugara (Tharaka), Jane Njeri (Kirinyaga), Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), Malulu Injendi (Malava), and Kassim Tandaza (Matuga)

Deputy Minority leader Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Yussuf Farah (Wajir West), Catherine Omanyo (Busia), and TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka) represented the Azimio side.

Wamboka accused CS Linturi of gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, serious reasons to believe the CS has committed a crime under national law, as well as gross misconduct.

The allegations surround the procurement and distribution of fake government-subsidized fertilizer.

Also Read: Azimio MP Claims Life In Danger After Push To Impeach CS Linturi