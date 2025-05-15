Connect with us

Politics

CS Murkomen Addresses Chaos Witnessed During Gachagua’s party launch

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has weighed in on the chaos witnessed during the unveiling of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking on Thursday, Murkomen blamed Gachagua’s camp, claiming that the National Police Service (NPS) was not notified of any party launch.

He also said that the chaos ensued after Gachagua’s supporters were aggrieved for not getting paid for attending the launch.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the supporters were expecting to be paid, and as a result of fighting for those resources, there was a melee which led to a stampede, and some of the journalists covering the event were injured,” Murkomen noted.

The Interior CS noted that investigations have commenced to establish the individuals who had guns and fired into the air during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish who they are and what they did. But what is of significance is that we ask all leaders, regardless of their political affiliation, to seek the services of NPS when they are having public events to secure and protect the public,” Murkomen added.

Drama ensued at the DCP party headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, moments after Gachagua finished addressing his supporters and left the premises.

The incident was also characterised by people running for safety and several individuals physically assaulting attendees of the party launch.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Issues Update After 5 People Were Shot Dead In Narok

