CS Ogamba Directs Public Universities To Review Tuition Fees Downwards

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba on Tuesday presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art Learning Resource Centre at Tangaza University.

Speaking during the ceremony, CS Ogamba commended the university’s leadership for their vision, highlighting that the new programmes, such as the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, will address Kenya’s urgent human capital needs in healthcare and technology.

“As Tangaza University grows in numbers and scope, the expansion of infrastructure like this Learning Resource Centre is critical to providing quality education and research opportunities,” said the CS.

CS Ogamba underscored the importance of value-based education within the Competency-Based Curriculum, noting that the first CBC cohort will join universities in 2029.

He emphasised that education must go beyond imparting knowledge to nurturing character, values, and holistic development.

“The digital age offers unparalleled opportunities, but without moral grounding, technology can mislead as much as it informs. Faith-based institutions like Tangaza University have a vital role in producing graduates who are not only skilled but also principled and ethical,” he stated.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education through reforms and the Student-Centred Funding Model.

He revealed that, to date, 136,634 first-time applicants had received loans from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), ensuring no student is left out due to financial constraints.

He further noted that the Kenya Kwanza Administration had directed all public universities to review tuition fees downwards, with payable fees now ranging between KSh. 5,814 and Ksh. 75,000 per semester, depending on need and programme costs.

In closing, CS Ogamba urged universities, particularly faith-based ones, to take the lead in ethical innovation.

“We need graduates who can code software but also understand the human consequences of the systems they design,” he said.