Day When Uhuru & Raila Humiliated William Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya

President elect Dr William Ruto is set to become the 5th President of Kenya after the Supreme Court upholded his win in the August 9 General election.

A number of William Ruto’s opponents including President Uhuru have disagreed with the apex court’s decision to uphold Ruto’s win.

The outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta questioned the criteria in which the court used to arrive at its decision.

“We must ask ourselves, is it about numbers or is it about the process? Which of these two is it? Can our institutions rule one way in one election and another way in another election without scrutiny?” he posed.

Uhuru and Ruto’s relationship has deteriorated since Raila became his friend in 2018. The president did not assign responsibilities to his deputy, nor did he dare to shake his hand when they met in public because the handshake was viewed as a key cause of their rift.

William Ruto suffered the most humiliation during the unveiling of the Building Bridges Initiative report at the Bomas of Kenya on November 27, 2019.

Ruto was left dangling outside a door where Raila and Uhuru were having a private talk upon his arrival at the Bomas.

As several speakers criticized Ruto and Uhuru’s rupture within Bomas, the outgoing president was seen laughing wildly and occasionally interacting with Raila. Ruto seemed sullen and appeared to be in deep thought during the entire meeting.

On the same day, the majority of those who stood with him during the massive backlash were denied the opportunity to speak. Only Senate and National Assembly majority leaders at the time, Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale, addressed the audience, but they were heckled.

William Ruto’s convoy was only given permission to leave after Uhuru and Raila had left Bomas. William Ruto reportedly sat next to the co-seat driver’s and saw the two departure.

