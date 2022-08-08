DCI Summons Moses Kuria Over Facebook Post

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria to avail himself in any nearest police station over the recent remarks he posted on his social media accounts.

The DCI through a statement released on Monday stated that the Ruto-allied MP had made serious allegations in respect to the electoral offences.

“The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been drawn to a sensational social media post attributed Gatundu South M.P Hon. Moses Kuria, insinuating very serious allegations in respect to election offences,”

“The Directorate is urging the legislator to urgently report to any police station or DCI office close to him, to help with investigations for appropriate and immediate action,” DCI stated.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader on Monday took to his Facebook account to allege that over 40 trucks with marked ballot papers were spotted in the Nakuru State Lodge. He urged the public to stop the trucks which had GK registration numbers.

“Top Alert!! 40 trucks with marked ballot papers will leave State Lodge Nakuru to various destinations in the next 20 minutes. Media, public please stop them. Most of them have GK registration numbers,” Kuria posted on Facebook.

The member of parliament who has been tasked by Ruto to oversee the distribution of Kenya Kwanza ballots in Embu declared that they were on high alert to defend Kenya Kwanza Votes at all costs.

Kuria also asserted that the deep state and the system were overstated and that they were successful in thwarting the state’s plans to rig elections.

“To all Kazi Mtaani recruits in Nakuru and all over the country. They have called you to work today and asked you to go and surrender your IDs for you to get paid. If the chiefs do so please place a very hard and hot slap on their face then see me for lunch,” Kuria posted recently.

Also Read Herman Manyora Outlines Two Mistakes Ruto Did, Reveals Why Raila Will Beat Him Hands Down