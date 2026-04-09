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Politics

DCP Director Stanley Kimure Found After Alleged Abduction Following Ruto–Gachagua Clash in Ol Kalou

Vincent Olando

Published

The Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Party Political Affairs Director, Stanley Kimure, was allegedly abducted on April 8 following a heated political confrontation between William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a burial ceremony in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

According to lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, Kimure was seized near Rironi while travelling in a Subaru Forester alongside Embakasi West MP Mark Muriithi Mwenje. Njiru alleged that armed individuals intercepted their vehicle along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

“DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure (Stano) has been abducted by unknown individuals around Rironi,” Njiru stated, adding that the incident occurred while Kimure was in the company of the MP, who allegedly pursued the abductors along Limuru Road.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after heightened political tensions at the burial of late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, where Gachagua and President Ruto engaged in sharp political exchanges over regional influence and leadership. The event marked one of the most direct public confrontations between the two leaders since Gachagua’s impeachment in 2024.

At the burial, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, allied to Gachagua, was briefly interrupted while delivering remarks seen as critique of government leadership, further escalating political tensions. President Ruto, in response, dismissed claims that he required permission to visit Mt. Kenya, stating: “I cannot be asked for permission from anybody, nor am I going to ask for permission from anybody.”

Despite early reports of an abduction, later updates indicated that Kimure was traced to Kajiado County and presented before the Kajiado Law Courts, with investigations pointing to ongoing police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his movement.

Law enforcement agencies, including the National Police Service, have yet to issue a detailed public statement on the incident, while the DCP Party has remained silent.

The episode has intensified political scrutiny in Mt. Kenya, coming amid rising tensions and parallel reports of attacks on political figures across the country.

Authorities have since launched investigations to establish whether the incident involved an abduction, lawful arrest, or a politically charged enforcement operation.

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