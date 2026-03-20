Defiant President Ruto to United Opposition: Wamenitukana miaka mbili, nimewajibu mara moja wameanza nduru… na bado!

President William Ruto has issued strong and unapologetic response to opposition leaders, declaring that he will no longer remain silent in the face of sustained criticism and political attacks.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday during an Idd-ul-Fitr luncheon, President Ruto defended his recent remarks against critics, stating that his response came after enduring what he described as two years of insults.

“Wamenitukana miaka mbili, nimewajibu mara moja wameanza nduru… na bado!” Ruto said, translating to, “They have insulted me for two years; I have responded just once and they have started complaining… and I am not done yet!”

The Head of State emphasized that his intention was not to insult, but to call out what he termed as inappropriate behavior among opposition figures. “You cannot abuse someone for years and expect them to keep quiet forever,” he added.

In his address, Ruto maintained that he had previously exercised restraint but would now confront critics directly. “Wale nitawashughulikia… walikuwa wananitukana for two years mfululizo,” he said, reiterating that he had only responded once, urging them instead to “behave properly” and focus on constructive engagement.

The President further challenged the opposition to shift from personal attacks to policy-driven politics. “I tried to tell them, ‘Let’s compete through policies and vision,’ but they said they have no agenda… their entire plan revolves around William Ruto,” he stated.

Ruto also dismissed claims that his remarks amounted to abusive language, insisting that he was merely offering guidance on discipline and conduct. “I did not use insulting language; they are the ones insulting me,” he said.

The remarks come amid an escalating war of words between Ruto and key opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who recently mocked the President over his weight loss, claiming it was due to political pressure.

In response, Ruto hit back with sharp criticism, urging some leaders to adopt healthier lifestyles. “Some of you should go to the gym and stop overeating… you even sleep in meetings during the day,” he quipped during a separate address.

The ongoing exchanges have drawn mixed reactions, with some leaders defending the President’s right to respond, while others, including religious leaders, have called for restraint and decorum in public discourse.

Political analysts warn that the intensifying rhetoric signals an early buildup to the 2027 General Election, with both sides hardening their positions. As tensions rise, there are growing concerns that personal attacks could overshadow critical national issues.

Despite the criticism, Ruto remains firm, signaling a more confrontational approach moving forward. “If they continue, I will continue responding,” he affirmed.