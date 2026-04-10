Dep. President Kithure Kindiki Apologises Over Leaders’ Conduct at MP Kiaraho’s Requiem

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has publicly apologised for the conduct of political leaders during the requiem mass of the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho, calling for greater respect and decorum during funeral ceremonies.

Speaking on Friday during Kiaraho’s burial in Tigoni, Kiambu County, Kindiki acknowledged that the behaviour displayed by some leaders during the earlier send-off had fallen short of public expectations and caused distress to the bereaved family and mourners.

“I apologise on behalf of the political leaders who, through their utterances, actions and behaviours, put into disrepute the sending-off ceremony of Hon. Kiaraho,” Kindiki said. “On their behalf, I apologise for anything that was done that might have hurt the family, his friends and the people of Ol Kalou.”

The Deputy President described the late legislator as “an honourable, disciplined and organised man,” noting that it was regrettable for his final send-off to be overshadowed by disorder and political tension. He emphasised that funerals should remain sacred moments for reflection, unity, and support for grieving families.

Kindiki further cautioned leaders against turning mourning events into platforms for political expression, warning that such actions only deepen pain and undermine the dignity of the departed. “Politics should never make an already painful situation worse,” he said, urging restraint and mindfulness when addressing mourners.

He also appealed to cultural values, particularly within the Mt Kenya region, stressing that respect during funerals is deeply rooted in tradition. “As the people of Mt. Kenya, it is not our culture to misbehave during funerals and private events,” he stated.

The apology comes in the wake of reported disruptions and confrontations during Kiaraho’s requiem mass in Ol Kalou, where some leaders engaged in remarks and actions that unsettled mourners. The incident sparked criticism from the public, with many calling for leaders to demonstrate maturity and empathy during sensitive occasions.

Kindiki expressed hope that such incidents would not recur, saying, “I hope what happened in Ol Kalou will not be repeated in Mt. Kenya and everywhere in the country.”

As the country continues to mourn the late MP, attention has now shifted to whether political leaders will heed the call for a more respectful and humane approach, particularly during moments of grief that demand unity over division.