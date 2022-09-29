Connect with us

Politics

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sends Warning to Kenyan Ambassadors

By

Published

FB IMG 1664435260631

DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that new ambassadors will have to sign an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government before undertaking their jobs abroad.

While speaking on Wednesday during the Nairobi International Trade Fair, the DP stated that the envoys main job will be to look for new markets for Kenyan agricultural products. 

The second in command also warned that envoys who will fail to reach their target will be recalled and new ones appointed. 

“For all our ambassadors and high commissioners, 70 percent of their work will be to look for new markets for our agricultural produce while expanding the existing markets. We have agreed that they will all sign an MOU for two years on what we expect them to do, enlarging existing markets and creating new ones. Those unable will be recalled to come back and start farming,” the DP said. 

He added that the Kenya Kwanza government will strive to make local products competitive in the international market. 

“We are looking forward to [making] agricultural produce and products more competitive globally,” Mr Gachagua said.

Gachagua also used the platform to defend his recent remarks on the Shamba system that has ignited debates on social media. 

The DP said farmers will have to agree to plant trees in gazetted reserves as they grow crops in between “and when they mature they vacate”.

“While in Baringo last week, I spoke about the government’s intention to start an afforestation programme. I urge the media to report objectively,” Gachagua said.

 “I meant the government will engage farmers to plant trees as they grow crops and then vacate once the trees have matured. We will work with farmers to do afforestation on gazetted reserves.” he added. 

Also Read: List of 7 Powerful Roles President Ruto Has Given to Rigathi Gachagua

