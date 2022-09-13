Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Speaks on Changing Dress Code 

Rigathi Gachagua

Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he is working out to cut his weight and also change his dress code. 

Speaking at his Karen residence on Tuesday, September 13, the former Mathira MP said he is in bad shape and is working to change it. 

The incoming Deputy President blamed the outgoing government for his poor dressing code, stating that the witch hunt by the government forced him to shift his focus and priorities.

“I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the state onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as  I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back.

“Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family,” he stated.

He also mentioned how his calendar was busier than he had hoped due to his numerous campaign-related activities.

Gachagua stated that he is currently 94 kgs and intends to lose 10 kgs. 

“For the last 9 years, I have been under surveillance from state agencies. They have been following me wherever I go, listening to my telephone calls and following my wife and children.

“In the last two weeks that has changed. I feel safer now,”

“In three months, I will be in shape and they will love what they see,” Gachagua stated.

Kenyans had taken to social media to ask the former Uhuru Kenyatta Personal Assistant to work on his dressing code as he is set to become the second most powerful person in the land. 

President elect William Ruto and his deputy are set to be inaugurated today at the Kasarani Stadium. 

Also Read: Inside Rigathi Gachagua’s Journey From DO to Deputy President Elect 

