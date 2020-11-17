Details! DP William Ruto has no Money to Oppose BBI, Referendum

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies will not mobilise any funds towards opposing the BBI report and the looming referendum, several sources have intimated.

Despite his concerns on some of the BBI proposals, the DP does not plan to be in the ‘NO!’ camp or lead those opposing the referendum.

Ruto on Monday, gave the strongest indication that he won’t be opposing the referendum by pleading with ODM leader Raila Odinga to allow some changes to the BBI proposals.

In a meeting with Wajir MCAs at his Karen Residence, Ruto said that there will be no winner in a divisive referendum.

“How do you sort out the problem of divisive elections leading to a divided country, by running a divisive referendum that will end up with a divided country? It is entirely a zero sum game,” the man from Sugoi said.

He added that the people pushing for a contested referendum are not interested in the outcome of the document but only eying the effects it would have on 2022 elections.

According to Tanga Tanga Members, there is a plot to push Ruto to the NO Camp, in a move meant to derail his 2022 ambitions.

The Ruto camp will therefore not give their rivals that benefit. They will, instead, continue popularizing the Hustler Movement strategy.

The Hustler Movement, a rugs to riches story, looks to empower small businesses with a promise that they have what it takes to lead this country.