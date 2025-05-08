Connect with us

Politics

Details Of 7 MOU’s Signed By Kenya And UAE

Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed seven agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The signing of MoUs was witnessed by President William Ruto and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, at State House, Nairobi.

The signing of the agreement followed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that was signed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in January.

“These agreements cover cooperation in military affairs, economic development, energy, transport, Customs, the establishment of a joint business council, and railway development,” State House said.

In the energy sector, the agreement focuses on renewable energy, with plans to implement wind, solar, and geothermal projects, boost technical capacity, transfer technology, and accelerate the clean energy transition for greater access.

On transport, the agreement outlines a framework for cooperation in rail, aviation, and road transport, promoting joint projects, feasibility studies, investment opportunities, regulatory alignment, and enhanced infrastructure safety and innovation.

The MoU on Customs cooperation aims to improve the enforcement of laws, combat illicit trade, enhance information sharing, and streamline procedures, ultimately strengthening border control and protecting economic interests.

To bolster private sector ties, the two nations will establish a Kenya-UAE Joint Business Council to foster closer business relations, deepen trade and investment links, and provide joint recommendations to both governments.

Additionally, the Kenya Railways Corporation and Etihad Rail Company have formalised a partnership to advance Kenya’s railway sector, focusing on knowledge sharing, feasibility studies, testing new technologies, and exploring further areas of cooperation for industrial development.

On military cooperation, the Mou commits both nations to collaborate under national laws and international obligations to boost national security, strengthen defence capacity, build institutional partnerships, and promote regional peace and stability.

Also Read: Ruto Nominates Erastus Edung Ethekon As New IEBC Chairperson

