Details of Mudavadi’s 2-Day Visit to Ethiopia

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a two-day official visit.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said Mudavadi is scheduled to hold a high-level bilateral meeting with Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Timothewos.

The two will discuss deepening regional cooperation, advancing shared economic priorities, and reinforcing collaboration on peace, security, and regional stability within the Horn of Africa and the broader African continent.

The Prime CS will also engage the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper.

Mudavadi and Cooper are expected to discuss expanding collaboration in trade and investment, climate action, security cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of relations between the two nations.

On his arrival, Mudavadi was received by the Ambassador. Galma M. Boru, Head of Mission Kenya Embassy, and Amb. Petronila Were, the Deputy Head of Mission. Also present was the Minister Counsellor, Kevin Thuo.

