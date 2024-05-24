Details Of President Ruto’s Meeting With Barack Obama In Washington DC

President Wiliam Ruto on Thursday, May 23 met with former US President Barack Obama at Blair House in Washington DC.

In a statement, State House said the two leaders exchanged views on democratic developments, climate and peace and security challenges in Africa.

Ruto and Obama also exchanged ideas on how Kenya and Africa can leverage on U.S. institutions and technological capacity to advance its interests.

President Ruto termed the meeting with the former US President with Kenyan roots as a productive engagement”.

“We reviewed opportunities available to Africa’s young and dynamic demographic in tech, innovation, higher and technical education,” said President Ruto.

Obama served as the U.S. president between 2009 and 2017 and was succeded by Donald Trump before his then deputy Joe Biden took over the presidency in 2021.

He previously made visits to Kenya while serving as Senator and later on as President of the US. Obama’s last visit to Kenya was in July 2018, after he left office.

President Ruto was on Thursday accorded military honors complete with a 21 Gun Salute during the State Arrival Ceremony held at the White House, Washington DC.

He held a bilateral discussion with US President Joe Biden before addressing a joint presser at the Oval office in White House.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Monday afternoon, beginning a busy four-day trip to the United States.

The State Visit came to an end on Thursday night when the Head of State was hosted for a dinner at White House.

President Ruto is expected to jet back into the country on Saturday, May 25.

Also Read: President Ruto Secures Sh23 Billion Funding In US