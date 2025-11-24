Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details of President Ruto’s Visit to Angola

Published

Ruto heading out

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

President William Ruto, on Monday, November 24, afternoon, jetted out of the country for Luanda, Angola.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto’s visit to Angola is for two key engagements: the 7th African Union–European Union Summit and the Second Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee on African Union Institutional Reform, which he will chair in his role as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform.

At the AU-EU Summit, President Ruto and fellow leaders will review two decades of Africa-Europe cooperation and address emerging challenges, including shifting geopolitical priorities, funding gaps, and rising security pressures.

“Kenya will advance priorities on predictable financing for African-led peace operations, stronger counter-terrorism and border security collaboration, as well as joint action on climate,” Hussein Stated.

President Ruto will also hold bilateral talks with European leaders to expand trade, deepen investment, and advance the implementation of the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

He will showcase opportunities under Kenya’s economic transformation roadmap, targeting a transition to a first-world economy, including public-private-partnership-ready projects such as large-scale irrigation supported by mega dams, the expansion of clean and industrial energy, and major infrastructure upgrades covering roads, airports, ports, and railways.

The President will then co-chair the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee of Heads of States in his capacity as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms.

He will brief his peers on the progress made towards implementing various reform mandates that strengthen the Union’s governance, peace and security approaches while enhancing the AU’s financial independence.

“Overall, the reform package seeks to reinforce African unity and enhance the continent’s ability to act decisively in a rapidly shifting global environment,” Hussein added.

In this article:

You May Also Like

File image of President William Ruto. File image of President William Ruto.

News

Kenya is Not a Failed State, We Must Believe in This Country – President Ruto

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject pessimism and embrace confidence in the nation’s transformation agenda. Speaking on Monday, September 15, during the...

September 15, 2025
6238 Ruto n Ichungwa 6238 Ruto n Ichungwa

News

Ichung’wah Has Taken Many Bullets on My Behalf – President Ruto

President William Ruto has heaped praises on the leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, during his father’s funeral. Speaking on...

September 15, 2025
ruto1 1 ruto1 1

News

President Ruto Makes 5 New Appointments to Gov’t

President William Ruto has made 5 new appointments to parastatals and state agencies in the latest round of government appointments. In a gazette notice...

September 14, 2025
President William and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki President William and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

News

Ruto Reserves 20% of Affordable Housing Units for Teachers

President William Ruto has pledged that 20 percent of all units under the government’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) will be reserved for teachers, in...

September 13, 2025