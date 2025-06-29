Details Of President Ruto’s Visit To UK, Spain

President William Ruto is set to fly out on Sunday evening for official visits to Spain and the United Kingdom.

In a communique from State House, Ruto will sign a renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership set to unlock major investments, create jobs, and boost Kenya’s global competitiveness in trade, climate, technology, and security.

In London, President Ruto will join UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to sign the renewed Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030.

“Anchored on four pillars: trade, climate, technology, and security, the partnership aims to double trade by 2030, equip Kenyans with digital skills, and strengthen cooperation on regional stability, terrorism, cyber threats, and climate action,” the statement read in part.

Under the trade and green growth pillar, both countries will prioritise the completion of flagship projects, including the Nairobi Railway City, which is set to transform Nairobi’s Central Business District into a modern, transit-oriented urban hub.

In support of climate action, the two nations will unlock green finance from public, private, and blended sources.

President Ruto will also witness the announcement by Lloyd’s of London to establish a regional underwriting hub in Nairobi under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), positioning Nairobi as a financial gateway for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additionally, he will deliver the keynote address at the Africa Debate, hosted by Invest Africa, a platform to promote Kenya’s economic transformation agenda and attract strategic investment.

Prior to his engagements in the United Kingdom, President Ruto will begin his official visit in Seville, Spain, where he will participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, a high-level global forum convening world leaders to define new principles for development financing.

He will advocate for reinvigorated multilateralism in a world facing growing uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and intersecting crises; from extreme poverty, rising inequalities, and economic turmoil, to climate change and biodiversity loss.

President Ruto will also co-chair a high-level session during the summit and hold bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as clean energy, youth empowerment, and climate resilience.

