Didmus Barasa Advises Babu Owino to Fight for Public Accounts Committee Chair Post

Kimilili Member of Parlaiment Didmus Barasa has advised his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino against being used by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms on Friday September 23, 2022, Barasa stated that the ODM party used Babu Owino during the campaigns and therefore they should return the favor and appoint him to be the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair.

“Babu Owino when a hyena wants to eat its children, It begins by accusing them of smelling like a goat. Don’t accept to be used and dumped by The ODM Party and Raila Odinga If you accept anything less of Chair PAC I will petition the senate of The University of Nairobi to recall all your 8 Degrees.

“Wakwende huko. They needed you during campaigns and you were available and qualified,sasa wanaona hufai. Apana bwana,” Barasa stated.

The Kimili member of parliament’s sentiments come hours after Babu Owino attacked the ODM party online claiming that they had shortchanged in the PAC chair role.

“ODM Party, so many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day.

“The ODM party with Due respect why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me. This will not happen. Over my dead body…Young people must get their space.. it’s now or never. He has been rewarded through Nomination,” Babu said.

ODM boss Raila Odinga is set to convene a crisis meeting next week to address the jitters in his camp.

The meeting was supposed to take place this week, but it was canceled due to the ongoing parliamentary induction, in which MPs are taking part.

