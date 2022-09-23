Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Didmus Barasa Advises Babu Owino to Fight for Public Accounts Committee Chair Post

By

Published

4b7276150862412f

Kimilili Member of Parlaiment Didmus Barasa has advised his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino against being used by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms on Friday September 23, 2022, Barasa stated that the ODM party used Babu Owino during the campaigns and therefore they should return the favor and appoint him to be the  Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chair.

“Babu Owino when a hyena wants to eat its children, It begins by accusing them of smelling like a goat. Don’t accept to be used and dumped by The ODM Party and Raila Odinga If you accept anything less of Chair PAC I will petition the senate of The University of Nairobi to recall all your 8 Degrees.

“Wakwende huko. They needed you during campaigns and you were available and qualified,sasa wanaona hufai. Apana bwana,” Barasa stated. 

The Kimili member of parliament’s sentiments come hours after Babu Owino attacked the ODM party online claiming that they had shortchanged in the PAC chair role.

“ODM Party, so many youth and myself sacrificed a lot and used our resources in the party over the years, our pay is betrayal and blackmail. It is OK. Tomorrow is another day.

“The ODM party with Due respect why should Hon John Mbadi come down from the position of Majority leader to PAC chair which was reserved for me. This will not happen. Over my dead body…Young people must get their space.. it’s now or never. He has been rewarded through Nomination,” Babu said. 

ODM boss Raila Odinga is set to convene a crisis meeting next week to address the jitters in his camp.

The meeting was supposed to take place this week, but it was canceled due to the ongoing parliamentary induction, in which MPs are taking part.

Also Read: ODM Party is Raila Odinga’s Personal Property- Evans Kidero

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020