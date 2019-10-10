Do Not Set Foot In Western, Luhya MPs Warn William Ruto After Nandi Evictions

A section of Luhya MPs now wants Deputy President William Ruto to settle hundreds of people who were displaced from Chesumei constituency.

Over 1500 people are said to have been flushed out of Nandi County on Wednesday following a dispute over a piece of land along Kapsabet-Eldoret road.

Led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, the Luhya leaders demanded that the DP stops his forays to Western Kenya until the affected people are resettled.

Senator Malala said that the DP is unwelcome to the region, adding that he should explain why Luhyas are being evicted from the region in Rift Valley.

“I don’t want to mince my words on this, I want to tell the Deputy President you are not welcome in our area if our people are being evicted from Nandi,” Malala said.

Luhya leaders condemn forceful eviction of members of their communities in Chesumei Constituency on Wednesday, October 9, ask Deputy President William Ruto to sort out the matter before visiting Western region. @WilliamsRuto @Cleophasmalala @edwinsifuna

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said the community will not tolerate the inhumane manner the eviction has been carried out.

“We do not want to have friends only when they come to look for votes,” Osotsi said.

Others who attended the press conference include ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, MPs George Aladwa and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua.

But the warning may not last since Deputy President William Ruto is set to attend a funeral to Dr Boni Khalwale’s wife this Saturday at Ikolomani.

For years now, Dr Ruto has pitched tent in Western Kenya, a region that has traditionally backed ODM leader Raila Odinga. Ruto has made over 40 trips to the region since 2018.

