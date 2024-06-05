Don’t Equate My Call For Unity With Tribalism- Gachagua Tells Off Critics

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, June 5 told critics of his unity call to stop equating it with tribalism.

Speaking in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County, during the memorial service for Elizabeth Muthoni, daughter of former area MP Anthony Kiai, Gachagua explained that the unity he was calling for in Mount Kenya was to unite the region and all its people, including those who voted for the opposition to be behind President William Ruto.

“When we are calling for unity of this region, it is not against anybody. There are people confusing our unity agenda with tribalism, they get it wrong. Far from it, people want unity of purpose so that we can effectively push for our fair share of the national cake and relevance in the national political discourse. If we are not united, we will not be strong,” said Gachagua.

Dismissing his critics, Deputy President Gachagua asked leaders to unite in their respective regions so that there could be cohesion in the country.

“I am happy because people at the grassroots are united and in support of our unity agenda. The leaders fighting it and criticizing should learn that all politics is local and they should listen to the ground,” said Gachagua.

He further urged the other regions to unite so that they could address their local issues and also strengthen national unity.

On the ongoing reforms in the agricultural sector, the Vice President urged coffee farmers to be patient with the government’s efforts to revive the sub-sector.

“We are still on course to revive the coffee sub-sector and make the crop profitable. The President mandated me to lead the reforms. We are registering positive results,” he told farmers.

The Deputy President was in the company of a host of political leaders led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

“As we talk about national unity we cannot ignore unity at the regions or be divided at the counties. People unite because there are common things that they share. There cannot be unity in Kenya if the counties and regions are not united,” said Governor Kahiga.

