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Politics

Don’t Impeach Governor Orengo – MP Atandi To Siaya MCAs

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, has called on Siaya Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) not to impeach Governor James Orengo.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, Atandi said that impeaching Orengo at this stage, barely a year to the next elections, would be a waste of time.

The ODM MP cautioned against pursuing the process, terming it a drain on both time and public resources.

He added that impeachment proceedings are often lengthy and could divert leaders’ attention from critical development priorities.

“If there is anybody in Siaya planning to impeach Governor James Orengo, I want to persuade him not to do it,” said the Alego Usonga MP.

He went on to say they have identified a candidate who will replace Orengo as the next Siaya County boss in the 2027 General Election.

“We have a candidate as people of Siaya, somebody who will work with the people of Siaya and will consult the people and ensure that Siaya is a progressive county,” he added.

Atandi accused Orengo of hiding behind the Linda Mwananchi campaigns to cover his alleged poor management skills in Siya.

He further accused Governor Orengo of aligning himself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming that he had effectively exited the county’s political landscape.

Additionally, he alleged that the Siaya Governor was undermining the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and duped the Luo community into believing that he was close to the late ODM leader.

However, a group of youths from Siaya has maintained that Orengo is a good leader who should vie for the presidency in the 2027 general elections.

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