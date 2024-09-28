Connect with us

Politics

DP Gachagua Alleges Amount Of Money MPs Have Been Offered To Impeach Him

By

Published

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Members of Parliament (MPs) have been offered Ksh5 million each to approve an impeachment motion against him.

Speaking on Saturday in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, DP Gachagua claimed Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina and area Senator James Murango were offered the cash but declined.

“Njeri was called and they tried to sell her fear by telling her to sign for my impeachment but she declined. She was told to take Ksh.5 million but refused. Senator James Murango was also offered cash but he declined,” Gachagua claimed.

The Deputy President at the same called out his boss President Ruto saying lawmakers had no jurisdiction over his impeachment since he was elected by the Kenyan people.

“If he’s tired with Mt Kenya votes, let him tell us. We took him as our own and voted for him earnestly. He should stop telling the MPs to kick us out of office,” Gachagua added.

“I was elected by the people of Kenya, not by the president. Both the president and I were elected on one ticket, and you chose Ruto because I was there.”

Gachagua’s remarks come against the backdrop of plans by a section of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio lawmakers to table an impeachment motion against him.

According to reports, the DP’s impeachment motion, which has over 300 signatures, will be formally submitted to parliament on Tuesday 1 October.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has announced his intention to move the motion against the Deputy President.

DP Gachagua is being accused of gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of office. He is also accused of leveraging on the recent Gen Z demonstrations to overthrow President William Ruto.

Also Read: DPP Ingonga Approves Charges Against DP Gachagua’s Staff &amp; Allies

 

