DP Gachagua Asks KTDA Directors To Prioritise Implementation Of Tea Reforms

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the new Kenya Tea Development Agency directors to fast-track the implementation of tea subsector reforms to put more money into the pocket of the farmer.

Speaking on Thursday when he closed the induction workshop of the directors, who were elected and re-elected recently Gachagua said the farmer has high expectations and they have no option but turn-around the subsector to profitability.

Key among his asks was cutting down on the cost of production and expenses of running the factories for the farmers to earn more money.

“The tea farmer has suffered for far too long. They have broken their backs. You must feel for the farmer. You must set your targets. Let the farmer say they made the right decision electing you at the end of your tenure and they re-elect you,” the Deputy President said.

During this conference, farmers called for an end to the creation of subsidiaries, which divert resources from the core mandate of KTDA in assisting the farmers to make more money.

“There is no justification under the sun as to why KTDA has to continue maintaining loss-making companies. It cannot be. We cannot continue burdening the farmer with the losses. KTDA’s core work is tea leaves, not real estate business. All loss-making subsidiaries must be shut down immediately. Let us stick to the tea production business,” he said.

As part of the strategy of reducing the cost of running factories, the Deputy President asked the directors to use internal legal capacity, in court cases.

“Why do you outsource legal services yet the factories have fully-fledged advocates of the high court paid monthly? The money the outsourced lawyers ask for is unfathomable. It cannot be. Use or scrap the legal departments,” he said.

Further, the Deputy President asked the directors to deal with tea hawking, especially in the West of the Rift Valley factories, which he said has been the main cause of poor grades and low prices.

“Work with the National Government Administration Officers and the Counties in dealing with the tea hawking. Those involved in tea hawking must have their licenses revoked and they are surcharged,” he said.

Gachagua said KTDA must work with other actors in standardizing processes for harvesting and handling green leaf, curbing tea hawking, establishing a quality assurance framework, harmonizing power tariffs between KTDA and Kenya Power, and investment in Orthodox Processing.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Responds to Claims Of Mt Kenya Region Not Showing Gratitude To Ruto