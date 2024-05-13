DP Gachagua Calls For One-Man-One-Vote-One-Shilling

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday said he will push for the adoption of the one-man-one-shilling formula to ensure equity and fairness in the allocation of funds to the counties.

Speaking during the Consecration of Assistant Bishop Dr John Kimani Nthiga at ACK Cathedral of St. Peter’s Mbeere Diocese in Siakago town, Embu County, Gachagua said the formula is critical for development in Mt Kenya region, adding he was a leading proponent of the formula.

“In matters of revenue sharing, I am a believer, a proponent of one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. Resources are about the people. The whole issue of resources is about the people. The more you are, the more taxes you pay. It goes without saying, the more taxes you pay, the more you should get,” said the DP.

Gachagua noted that the formula is a development agenda that must be pursued for the region to get an equitable share of the shareable allocation.

“We have no apologies to make. We want equality and equity. We want fairness in sharing of revenue. We will be pushing that agenda not because we come from a region that has a high population but because it is the right thing to do,” he added.

He also said the region deserved a share of the Equalisation Fund for the benefit of areas that deserved it for development.

“I agree on the need to allocate funds from the Equalization Fund. We have areas in this region like Mbeere, Kieni, Ndeiya that are literally semi-arid and have been forgotten. We must work on this so they receive these funds,” indicated the DP.

He also emphasized the importance of unity in Mt Kenya saying it is the best thing they have as a region in pursuit of development.

“Let us all be united. The strength of this region; politically, economically, and socially lies in our unity. We must always be united,” he said.

Governor Mbarire said the region deserved more resources because of the huge contribution it is making to the growth of the country’s economy.

“We must push for the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling formula because this region makes the biggest contribution to the economy. We must also benefit from the Equalisation Fund kitty,” the Embu governor said.

Also Read: Gachagua Pleads with Governors to Support Coffee Reforms, Expansion of Nacada’s Mandate