DP Gachagua Clarifies Reports Of Buying Multibillion Hotels Through His Sons

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied allegations that his children bought the iconic TreeTops hotel in Aberdare National Park.

Speaking on Monday, September 30, Gachagua clarified that his children, Kelvin and Keith, do not do business with the government and have instead taken out a loan to lease the hotel from Kenya Wildlife Services.

“They have leased this hotel from KWS, not purchased it. People are spreading rumors without knowledge; this hotel belongs to KWS and has been leased,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “I’m not involved in corruption. I have always been in business even before I became a government official. My sons have never worked with the government as I have always told them to invest in the private sector. If there is anyone who has evidence of any business dealings they can come forward.”

DP Gachagua also suggested that there was a concerted effort to undermine him ahead of his impeachment on Tuesday.

The second-in-command expressed his readiness to counter the allegations, saying he was waiting for evidence to be presented and was ready to defend himself against what he called trumped-up charges, asserting that his record was clean.

“You will be shocked. Let’s wait and see. I hear the motion is tomorrow,” Gachagua remarked.

In the impeachment motion expected to be tabled on Tuesday in the National Assembly, Gachagua is alleged to have purchased the Tree Tops Hotel, Outspan Hotel from Aberdare Safari Hotels, Olive Gardens Hotel, and Vipingo Beach Resort in Kilifi County among others within the two years he served as the DP.

Gachagua faces several charges, including violation of Article 10, according to his accusers, who claim that his public statements were inciting and likely to incite ethnic hatred.

He is also accused of violating Articles 147, 148, 174, 186 and 189, which govern his conduct and responsibilities as principal assistant to the president.

Further, the DP mentioned that he has been rich even before he came to power.

“My wealth has always been documented in public. In 2019, I was worth Ksh 12 billion. In 2022, I had Ksh 7 billion to my name,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Responds To Reports Of Banging Tables in Ruto Meeting, Demanding Ksh 8 Billion

