DP Gachagua Clarifies Reports Of Seeking New Political Party

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has protested reports of seeking a new political party amid the fallout in the ruling UDA Party.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 29, Gachagua said the article titled Gachagua Seeks New Party Amid Falling Out with Ruto and Ruto-Gachagua tiff: DP Gachagua in Search of a new political outfit was published in the Daily Nation Newspaper was one-sided and laced with innuendos.

“The attention of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been drawn to an article published in the Daily Nation Newspaper and its Digital platform headlined: Gachagua seeks new party amid falling-out with Rute and Ruto-Gachagua tiff: DP Gachagua in search of new political outfit, respectively, on May 29, 2024. This one-sided false and concocted story is laced with innuendos and malice,” read the statement in part.

Gachagua said the reports associating him with another political party were done in bad faith and were aimed at undermining his role as the deputy party leader of UDA.

“To associate His Excellency the Deputy President with another political party can only have been done in bad faith, with the sole intention of undermining His Excellency’s role as the Deputy Party leader of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party,” Head DPCS, Njeri Rugene noted.

Njeri mentioned that the reports are deliberately intended to disparage and attack the integrity of DP Gachagua.

She demanded the retraction of the story and an apology to the deputy president from the local newspaper.

“In this regard, we demand a retraction of this fabricated article and an apology with the same prominence,” the statement added.

The article claimed that Gachagua’s team had made contact with the New Democratic Party, which was initially led by former president Mwai Kibaki’s son Jimmy Kibaki.

“He has acquired a political party and recently approached a governor from Western Kenya to be part of his team. He even asked him to plan a meeting with a senior former CS so that they can discuss future politics,” Nation stated.

