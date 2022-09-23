DP Gachagua Finally Accepts His Viral Nickname ‘Riggy-G’ 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally broken silence over his viral nickname ‘Riggy-G’.

Speaking on Friday September 23 during Music Festivals finals in Kisumu City, Gachagua revealed that hevis aware that a section of netizens were calling him Riggy-G.

“I am even amazed that our creative young people have given me a nickname. they have looked at my name Rigathi Gachagua and looked for something more melodious and called me Riggy G,” the DP remarked.

“I do not think it is a bad name. That is why we are saying that we should develop the talents of our people,” he added.

Ivy Chelimo, a lifestyle content creator, coined the popular nickname months before it went viral.

Chelimo was the first to tweet the name during the deputy presidential debate on July 19 at Catholic University.

In a recent interview with NTV Chelimo claimed that she came up with the DP’s nickname by chance while watching the televised deputy presidential debate, but she never imagined that the name would generate so much buzz on social media after she hit the send button on her tweet.

During the inauguration ceremony at the Kasarani stadium on Tuesday, September 13, the nickname was among the trending topics on Twitter.

“You know how you can’t actually mention a politician just because sometimes you don’t want that traction on your page? That was me then but I was like let me just mention him because he was winning the debate anyway,” Ivy said during an interview with the Trend on Friday September 16.

Chelimo however noted that a section of Kenyans reacted negatively over her fame.

“Majority of the posts have been congratulatory but I have been called the githeri man of this election. Today someone was like, I don’t understand why you can be on TV for something this small,” she said.

Also Read: Inside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million