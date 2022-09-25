DP Gachagua Loses His Brother

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lost his eldest brother Jack Reriani.

Reriani passed away on Saturday night at Jamii Hospital in Karatina, Nyeri County.

The DP Took to his Social media accounts to condole his late brother and revealed how they spent their last moments together last week.

” My eldest bro, Jack Reriani, we spent quality time for three days during our inauguration. You were so happy, jovial and full of life. We shared beautiful moments of our life back in the village.

I had the opportunity to thank you for paying my school fees in high school.

We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my National duties. We parted happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle down to discuss family matters.”

“Little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last. The news of your passing on last night hit me hard as I remain alone among the Kirigo sons. My heartfelt condolences to your family, the Kirigo family, the larger Gachagua family and the extended Reriani family. May the almighty God give your wife and son strength to bear the loss. I love you big the way you have always loved me” Gachagua Wrote.

This is the second time this year that the Gachagua family has lost a family member. The Gachagua family in May lost another brother James who died at 78 after a long illness.