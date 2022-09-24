DP Gachagua Offers to Educate Disabled Student Who Impressed Him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged that he will facilitate the education fees who drew his attention in the just concluded National Music Festivals in Kisumu.

“I have listened to a student in Form 4 from the Thika School of the visually impaired by the name June. I have heard the most melodious voice I have ever had in my life,” Gachagua stated while closing the festival at Kisumu Girls High School on Friday, September 23

“In recognition of this melody and to encourage the young girl, I will take over her education up to where she goes,” the DP added.

The DP also commented on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) issue.

He stated that the government would evaluate the new curriculum in an effort to enhance it.

Gachagua stated that the government would establish a task group to address problematic aspects of the CBC curriculum in conjunction with parents and other relevant stakeholders.

“Our Government will soon be unveiling a task force to look at educational reforms including CBC with a view not of abolishing it but reviewing it so that we retain what is good and improve what is causing concern,” Gachagua stated.

DP Gachagua encouraged the students to continue being creative and to seek new means to make ends meet. Gachagua cited the musician Jaguar as one of the best examples. Jaguar is the former representative of Starehe.

Gachagua was also accompanied by John Kiairie (KJ) . KJ formerly acted as a comedian in the popular Redkyulass television series.

Linet Toto, a 24-year-old Bomet women’s representative, also inspired the students with her grass to grace story.

Other leaders who were in the event include Education CS George Magoha, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Kirinyaga Women Rep Betty Maina, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, former MP George Theuri and former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

