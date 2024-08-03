DP Gachagua Pleads With Politicians To Tone Down Political Temperatures

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with politicians to tone down political temperatures to continue attracting and enhancing investors’ confidence.

Speaking on Saturday, August 3 during the reopening of the historic Treetops Lodge in Aberdare National Park, Nyeri, Gachagua said political tension is unconducive for tourism in the country.

“We pray for peace in this country, we want calmness and restoration of sanity so that we do not scare away tourists. We want Kenya to be peaceful. We call upon everybody in the political space to tone down so that we have the right political environment and security.

“We want visitors to come and view Kenya as a haven and a good destination for tourism,” said Gachagua.

The DP also appealed to local and foreign investors to infuse their money into the tourism sector as stakeholders project an increase in the number of international visitors to three million this year.

DP Gachagua said the projected increase in tourist arrivals will be a major boost to the economy and foreign earnings.

The Treetops Lodge has a rich history dating back to 1932, the Lodge has a significant historical link with the British Monarchy. Princess Elizabeth was staying at the Lodge in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died and she became the Queen.

The Lodge was closed down in 2021 over the Covid-19 pandemic.

DP Gachagua lauded the reopening of the Treetops Lodge, saying it is a boost to the local economy as it has created jobs.

He asked Kenyans to invest locally and train their children on the need to invest their wealth in the domestic markets of the economy.

“We can’t wait for foreign investors to come home to invest. Even as we invite foreign investors, let us start it ourselves by encouraging our own children to invest at home. Many jobs were lost after the closure of hotels and lodges during the COVID-19 pandemic. I spoke to many people on how the facilities could be reopened to spur tourism and spice the economy in the region,” said Gachagua.

Neil Wigan, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, also commended the reopening of the Lodge and said that the facility is deeply known in the United Kingdom.

“We value the history linked to the Treetops Lodge. It has a unique ecosystem. The reopening will bring more prosperity to the local community and more tourists,” said Wigan.