Politics

DP Gachagua Praises President Ruto Over Broad-based Govt

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised President William Ruto for opening up the country through the broad-based Government, allowing communities to seek friendship with others -including those in opposition- in building national unity.

Speaking on Saturday during the Maa Community 25th Interministries Union prayers at Inkinyie Primary and Junior Secondary School grounds in Kajiado Central,  Kajiado County, Gachagua said President Ruto reconstituted an inclusive government to show the importance of working even with opponents in elections for the good of the nation.

“The President has done well in opening up Kenya for talks, allowing us to seek friendship from across the country. Next week, he will be in Nyanza region, seeking friendship. That is the way to go,” the Deputy President said.

He said some people in the country have attacked him in the past over his pursuit of unity of Mt Kenya.

“Some people misunderstood my call for unity in the Mt Kenya Region. How can you unite Kenya before uniting the community?

“How can I ask the Maa to unite when I have not done the same with my people? For us to get national cohesion, and for the country to be one, all communities must come together first, then we have one nation,” he said.

Gachagua said he will continue seeking and strengthening traditional friendships between the Mt Kenya communities and the Maa as part of the initiative to build a strong Kenya.

The DP said Kajiado, a county that leaders run from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance and the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, has proven that political differences must not define the people, adding that they speak as one, they will be respected at the national level.

He asked the Maa Community to remain united behind their leaders irrespective of their political affiliation in pursuit of development.

“Let nobody mislead you to disrespect your leaders. Do not insult them. When they come to the national level they will be respected because they come from a united community. I am very happy that you have put political differences aside and united behind your leaders. Your relevance in the national discourse will be informed by your unity as a community,” he said.

