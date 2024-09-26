DP Gachagua Protests DCI Moves To Charge His Close Allies Over June Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)’s move to charge his close allies over sponsoring the anti-government protests in June and July.

This is after the DCI recommended to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) that Gachagua’s allies including Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru MejjaDonk be charged with various offences relating to the recent anti-government protests.

In a statement on Thursday, the Deputy President said it was wrong to use the criminal justice system to manage politics.

“President Williams Ruto and I, on assuming Office, gave an undertaking to the People of Kenya that never again shall the criminal justice system be called upon to help in the management of politics.

“I am embarrassed that we are back to where we were. Harassment of my Office staff and Members of Parliament perceived to be close to me, has been going on for the last two months,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President also noted that the charges seek to soil his name and that of his office in an attempt to link him to the June protest and be used in an impeachment motion against him.

“This evil scheme is to associate them with violent demonstrations that took place in late June, in a futile attempt to soil my name and hopefully create grounds for the mooted impeachment proceedings against me. Kenyans are intelligent people,” Gachagua remarked.

The DP further pointed out that Kenyans went to the streets to demonstrate against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Gachagua called on the criminal justice system agencies to be professional, follow the rule of law, and keep off politics.

“They know what factors made Kenyans take to the streets. Kenyans also know what the real problems in Kenya are. They surely know Rigathi is not among them,” Gachagua added.

Also Read: KANU Announces Stand On The Plot To Impeachment DP Gachagua