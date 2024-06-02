DP Gachagua Rallies Mt Kenya Politicians To Unite, Serve Kenyans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked political leaders to unite and complement each other in serving Kenyans.

Gachagua was speaking on Saturday night during the “Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza”, organized by Inooro FM Radio together with fans of the Kikuyu old music.

The event was held on Saturday night at Old House Nanyuki, in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County.

Accompanied by a host of political and grassroots leaders, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to call out the leaders fighting the national unity agenda.

The event, attended by thousands of people including entrepreneurs, brought together legends in the folklore genre such as Musaimo wa Njeri, Lady Wanja, Kigia wa Esther, Wahome Maingi, Kajohnie Kariukiz CDM Kiratu, among others.

The Deputy President urged Members of Parliament, in the Senate and the National Assembly, to collaborate and put the interests of Kenyans first irrespective of political party affiliation. He also said leaders need to focus on executing their mandates with precision.

“Leaders should know that they were elected to represent, oversight and legislate. Do your job effectively and constructively,” said Gachagua.

He further called on parents to teach their children vernacular languages as one of the ways of preserving culture, besides learning foreign languages to compete in the globalized world.

“Use English and other foreign languages where necessary, not at home. Teach children the vernacular language so that we cultivate our culture and ringfence our unity because it is our strength.

“I am urging our leaders to support the unity agenda. I urge Kenyans to maintain love and unity and support each other,” he stated.