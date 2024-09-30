DP Gachagua Responds To Reports Of Banging Tables in Ruto Meeting Demanding Ksh 8 Billion

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed social media reports that he banged President Ruto’s table at State House after the Head of State allegedly denied him a Ksh 8 billion package.

Speaking on Sunday night during a media interview, DP Gachagua dismissed the claims terming them as sheer nonsense with no truth in them.

“I don’t have any interest in any money. I saw yesterday the local dailies writing some nonsensical things that I banged tables at State House,” Gachagua stated.

“They were claiming that I banged tables in demand of Ksh8 billion. I don’t have any interest in that,” he added.

The DP pointed out that if he was interested in money he would have obtained it from the previous administration under Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Would I have wanted money, I could have gotten it from the previous government that was looking for me to abandon my support for William Ruto,” Gachagua stated.

Further, the DP insisted that he had no motive to demand money.

Gcahagua noted that the only interests he has always represented are those of the people, especially those in the Mt Kenya region who voted for the current government.

“I don’t have many needs. My wife is a pastor and I have grown children who no longer need financial support from me. All I care about is the interest of the people, especially these people here who had a lot of confidence in me and gave us so many votes,” Gcahagua said.

The second in command is reported to have had a closed-door meeting with the President, during which Gachagua banged the table in protest after President Ruto refused to heed his demand for a Ksh8 billion exit package following political differences between them.

Gachagua allegedly arrived at the Ksh8 billion figure by multiplying each vote for Ruto in Mount Kenya by Ksh4000.

