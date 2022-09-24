DP Gachagua Sends Message to ChiefsWho Campaigned for Azimio, Tells Them What Will Happen in the Coming Weeks

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed what the Kenya Kwanza Government led by William Ruto will do to administrative officers that were used by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to campaign for Azimio.

Speaking on Saturday September 24 during the funeral service of Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok in Solian, the DP reassured the officers that nothing will happen to them.

“Regional commissioners, county commissioners, deputy county commissioners, chiefs, assistant chiefs; don’t be afraid. Even if you were used to undermine us, don’t worry. You are good if you are used well,” the DP said.

The second in command said that the Government will schedule a meeting with the officers in the coming days.

“These officers were used in a bad way to promote Raila Odinga. It was a very hard task for them. The regional commissioners and chiefs have really suffered, marketing that old man in our area was impossible. What we are going to do, we are going to deploy the national government administration appropriately and positively for the benefit of the people of Kenya.

“We will sit down with those officers and give them security, development and Agricultural jobs. I want to tell all our officers, you have no mistake, you were used badly but we will give you important roles that are fruitful,” he said.

The DP’s remake comes barely a month after Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi asked Uasin Gishu county commissioner Stephen Kihara to resign for planning to cause a conflict in the county.

“County commissioner, you divided our people here with a lot of gossip but we have forgiven you but you must resign in this government, we have to tell each other the truth for the country to heal. You wanted war in Kenya but as Kenya Kwanza we stood firm and preached peace, county commissioner prepare yourself you have to go home,” Sudi said.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Offers to Educate Disabled Student Who Impressed Him