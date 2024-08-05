DP Gachagua urge political leaders to tone debate on 2027, 2032 elections

Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged political leaders to tone down the debate on sharing positions in the 2027 and 2032 elections and focus on implementing President William Ruto’s manifesto.

Speaking during a joint media interview with vernacular stations from Mt Kenya region on Sunday evening, Gachagua appealed to leaders to shun the debate so that the Head of State can succeed in his development agenda.

“Kenyans want development, not politics or show of opulence. The political leaders and public officials should focus on working for Kenyans so that the President can succeed in his development plan. Let us avoid the talk about the 2027 and 2032 elections. Instead, the energy should be on discharging mandates of the current positions and offices they hold,” said Gachagua.
The DP also stated that his working relationship with President Ruto is firm and geared towards transforming the country.
Gachagua cautioned political leaders against spreading false information concerning his relationship with the President.
“There exists no bad blood between President Ruto and I. We have a good relationship and as his principal assistant, he consults me on various issues, for instance on the formation of a broad-based Government, before making the final decision.
“He has assigned me many other mandates such as Chairing and Coordinating Inter-Governmental Relations between the National Government and County Governments including Chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).”
Gachagua also asked Kenyans to be patient with the President and allow him to address the grievances raised.
“Let us give the President a chance to work for Kenyans and implement his manifesto. The President has already committed to listening to their grievances,” he said.
The Deputy President further explained that the one-man-one-shilling mantra is a call for equality and equity in the disbursement of funds, adding that the formula will benefit all counties.
“The formula of One-Man-One Shilling in resource allocation is good for all people not only those Mt Kenya counties. We are not saying that some regions should lose their share, we mean that there should be equity and fairness,” he said.

