Politics

DP Gachagua’s Plea To Kenya Kwanza Leaders Over 2032 Politics

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenya Kwanza leaders to stop divisive politics and focus on supporting President William Ruto in delivering development as promised to Kenyans.

Speaking at Kipkok Primary School, Sigowet-Soin Constituency, during a fundraiser for the Peace and Mercy Church of Africa on Saturday, Gachagua said the Ruto Administration is barely two years in office, therefore, politics of 2032 are misplaced and disruptive.

“I want to ask our leaders in Kenya Kwanza to drop this agitation. Drop divisive talk and (siasa za milengo).  Stop creating factions in our Government and focus, ” the Deputy President said

DP Gachagua said those who want to succeed President William Ruto should wait for the right time.

“The most important business of the day is to ensure President Ruto succeeds. That is my focus and commitment. When people start the succession politics of 2032, it causes distraction.

“I want to ask our leaders to stop; 2032 is very far away, it is unnecessary, it is unhelpful, it is inappropriate, and it is irritating. Let all of us serve the people of Kenya and support the President to succeed,” said the DP.

Gachagua said his full focus remains to support President Ruto in discharging his responsibilities, and will not be distracted.

“When President Ruto wanted someone to stand with him, I was there. We campaigned for him. He is a product of our effort; our work is to support him deliver,” the Deputy President said.

He added that there is no luxury of delving into high-octane politics when Kenyans are waiting for development as underpinned by the Kenya Kwanza’s Plan pillars.

On the other hand, the Deputy President said the United Democratic Alliance is strong, focused and intact.

He dismissed claims of a crisis meeting called by the President on Saturday afternoon. He said the meeting was planned, as guided by the Party Leader, President Ruto, for discussions on strengthening the party on its development ideology. He told critics that only the UDA party can set its agenda.

The DP supported remarks supported by Kericho Senator and Leader of the majority at the Senate Aaron Cheruiyot, that there is no crisis in UDA.

Also Read: President Ruto Issues Directive To Gachagua After Chairing UDA Meeting

