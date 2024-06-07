Connect with us

Politics

DP Gachagua’s Reaction After Raila Announced Support For One Man One Shilling Agenda

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at those labelling him a tribalist over his stance on the One Man, One Vote One Shilling revenue-sharing formula.

Speaking on Friday June 7 in Samburu County, Gachagua wondered why he had faced criticism yet other leaders including Azimio leader Raila Odinga have sided with him.

“Raila Odinga has said the same things I said and I have not heard him being called a tribalist. Eugene Wamalwa has said the same and he has not been called a tribalist. Theirs are also opinions and it is not a must that they must be supported,” said Gachagua.

The DP said he is ready for dialogue to find an agreeable revenue sharing formula that ensures equity in the distribution of resources.

He reiterated that the conversation on the one man, one vote, one shilling revenue sharing formula is not meant to oppress or deter development in unpopulated areas of the country.

DP Gachagua noted that after fair allocation of resources to all parts of Kenya, citizens from all walks of life will able to access government services in the health, water and other sectors.

He went on to say that he has a right to have an opinion on matters in the country despite being a Deputy President.

“The fact that I am Deputy President does not extinguish my right as a Kenyan, as per the Constitution to have an opinion. That opinion is not a command, allow me to persuade you that this formula can work,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President further encouraged all leaders more so those with a different opinion to share them, converse, and consult to ensure what is agreed upon is acceptable.

” I agree when we say let us have a conversation kila Mtu áseme opinion yake mwishowe kila mtu anufaike,” he added.

On Thursday, Raila Odinga announced support for the push for one man, one vote, one shilling revenue-sharing formula, stating it is the right way to go.

Also Read: Ichung’wah Welcomes Raila’s Strategy Aimed To Deny Government Revenue

