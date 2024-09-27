Connect with us

DP Gachagua's Woes Mount As Over 241 MPs Back His Impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is a man walking on a tightrope as Members of Parliament are collecting signatures to kick him out of office.

By Thursday, September 26 evening, at least 241 MPs had appended their signatures in support of the impeachment motion exceeding the required threshold of one-third of the House’s total membership for approval.

Reports indicate that the lawmakers are targeting to collect 300 signatures before the impeachment motion against the DP is tabled in the National Assembly.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is expected to table the impeachment on Tuesday following Speaker Moses Wetangula’s approval.

“I am the sponsor of the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. So far, I have received 242 signatures, and an additional six MPs are awaiting their turn to sign,” Barasa said in an interview.

He added, “I will present the impeachment motion on the floor of the House. By the end of today, I will submit the signatures to the Speaker’s office. It will then be up to the Speaker to consider the motion next week and communicate its receipt, after which I will do my best to advocate for it on the House floor.”

Under Article 150 of the Constitution, a deputy president can be impeached for gross violation of the Constitution, suspicion of the commission of a crime, or gross misconduct.

On Thursday, DP Gachagua warned President Ruto and his allies about the implications of the political landscape in 2027 saying the Mt Kenya region never forgets.

“As a people, we were there before, we are here today and we will be there tomorrow,” Gachagua stated.

