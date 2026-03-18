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Politics

DP Kindiki Fires Back at Critics Labeling Ruto ‘Unpresidential’

Vincent Olando

Published

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has strongly defended William Ruto amid growing criticism over his public remarks, warning political opponents against personal attacks and urging a shift toward issue-based politics.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 18, Kindiki dismissed claims that the President is “unpresidential,” accusing critics of focusing on insults instead of presenting alternative policies to Kenyans.

“I have seen some people saying President Ruto should be presidential….you have used all your time not to explain your policies regarding agriculture, health, roads, or electricity – instead… you have used all your time to insult and demean the President,” Kindiki said.

He further termed it contradictory for critics to demand decorum from the Head of State while allegedly undermining the dignity of the presidency through sustained attacks. “Before you start demanding that President Ruto act presidential, have you treated him in a presidential manner?” he posed.

Kindiki’s remarks come amid escalating political tensions, with a series of public exchanges between President Ruto and opposition figures dominating national discourse. The situation intensified following controversial comments by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, which were widely perceived as personal attacks on the President.

Ruto responded with equally sharp remarks, accusing critics of tribalism and dismissing their claims. In one instance, the President addressed jabs from his opponents with a metaphorical response: “There is nothing wrong with eating bananas… but reduce the portions,” a statement interpreted as a swipe at his critics.

The exchanges have since widened, drawing in other political actors, including presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i, who called for restraint and maturity among leaders. Speaking in Narok, Matiang’i warned that the country risks lowering leadership standards if political discourse continues to deteriorate.

“Kenyans expect those who seek leadership to be measured, mature and decent—even in the language we use,” Matiang’i said.

Kindiki, however, maintained that criticism of the President has crossed the line into disrespect, reiterating that such conduct will not be tolerated. He also argued that previous administrations under Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki did not face similar levels of sustained personal attacks.

The ongoing feud has sparked a nationwide debate on political ethics, leadership conduct, and the tone of public discourse as the country gradually shifts focus toward the 2027 general elections.

Analysts warn that while robust criticism is essential in a democracy, the increasing personalization of political exchanges risks overshadowing substantive policy debates critical to Kenya’s development.

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