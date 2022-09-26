Connect with us

Politics

DP Rigathi Gachagua Summons 6 Governors From Ruto’s Backyard Over Insecurity

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has summoned 6 Governors from Rift Valley for a security meeting following the death of 11 people in Turkana County.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting at his office the second in command summoned governors from West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

“The governors from West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, we are inviting you for a meeting tomorrow at 8.30 a.m. to discuss the security situation in that part of the country,” Gachagua stated.

“It cannot be that governors have no say in security matters yet it affects their own people. We will meet with our officers who are handling security including the acting IG Noor Gabow and the GSU commandant to agree on what to do,” he noted.

Gachagua noted that the government has adopted a program that would have the county governments collaborate with the national government to achieve greater success in addressing the problems facing Kenyans.

The summons come barely after President William Ruto promised that the security situation in Turkana will be dealt with firmly. 

“After receiving a comprehensive report on the Turkana/Pokot incident that led to 10 security/administration officers losing their lives, I have instructed security agencies to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with those involved. Cattle rustling will stop na sio tafadhali,” the President said.

The National Police Service together with GSU security agents has commenced an operation in Kakiteitei to track down the bandits and mitigate any subsequent security hazards.

The 11 people who lost their lives on Saturday include 8 police officers, a local chief and two civilians who succumbed to the injuries inflicted on them by the assailants.

