DP Ruto Rushes To Mudavadi’s Rural Bedroom Ahead of Raila’s Mega Rally On Sunday

Deputy President William Ruto is now racing against time in ensuring that he counters his bigwig opponent (Orange Democratic Movement, ODM leader Raila Odinga) ahead of 2022 general election.

The hustler nation chief crusader is slated to tour Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s rural bedroom today, Wednesday, 15th December, for empowerment programs to hundreds of women groups, Bodaboda saccos and donation of simple machines such as Car Washing Machines to jobless youths in the region.

DP Ruto will kick-off his itinerary in Butali, Vihiga county where he will hold conjoint consultative engagements with thousands of grassroot leaders in the region before making subsequent inroads in Lugari.

He will rally electorates to endorse the hustler nation’s bottom-up economic model that seeks to inject financial boost to micro, small and medium business enterprises. DP Ruto believes that Bottom-up economic plan will expansively widen the small scale business which might in turn create thousands of jobs to unemployed youths across the country.

The hustler nation brigade will later wrap up the day at Likuyani market where DP Ruto is expected to address a mammoth of crowd of hustlers as he elongates the strings of Bottom-up ahead of 2022 election.

The Azimio la Umoja inventor (Raila Odinga), on the other hand, is expected to storm Vihiga County on Sunday to press the button of uniting Kenyans under the umbrella of Azimio la Umoja.

Raila will be hosted by Vihiga County Governor Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, Vihiga Women Representative aspirant Winnie Majani among other ODM confidants in Western region.

Raila’s tour comes barely two weeks after Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, turned down ODM’s invite to atten Azimio la Umoja convention at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium on Friday, 10th December, 2021 citing personal engagements.

Mudavadi, Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka didn’t attend Azimio la Umoja event.