DP Ruto Warned Against Attacking Uhuru Kenyatta, Told What Will Happen in Mt Kenya

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has chastised Deputy President William Ruto and His allies for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 2013 presidential aspirant warned the Tangatanga brigade that they will suffer political consequences for disrespecting the Mt Kenya kingpin during the August 9 general elections.

While speaking at Unjiru village in Mathira in Nyeri during the burial of Mrs. Margaret Wairimu the former MP hailed President Uhuru for taking a firm stand in his succession politics.

“It is his right to play succession politics since he has a vote like any other Kenyan. His huge influence will surprise the other team,” Keneth said as quoted by The Standard Newspaper.

When asked about Uhuru’s recent announcement that he would head negotiations for the Mt Kenya region in the next political dispensation, Kenneth stated that it made no difference who was chosen as the Azimio la Umoja Movement’s running mate as long as the position was designated for the Mt Kenya region.

“Mt Kenya is a vote-rich region and owing to its numerical strength, it’s only good that the region gets the Deputy President post, but as to who should get the seat, it is the prerogative of Raila,” Kenneth stated.

He went on to say the vote-rich region will vote overwhelmingly adding that he has doubts if Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies will be able to deal with the Azimio wave.

Peter Kenneth has in recent days been viewed as Raila Odinga’s possible Running mate in the August 9 general elections. The politician who hails from Muranga County has been spotted severally accompanying the former premier in rallies and meetings across the country.