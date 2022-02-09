Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Ruto Warned Against Attacking Uhuru Kenyatta, Told What Will Happen in Mt Kenya

By

Published

images 2022 02 09T103652.243

Photo of DP William Ruto and Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has chastised Deputy President William Ruto and His allies for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 2013 presidential aspirant warned the Tangatanga brigade that they will suffer political consequences for disrespecting the Mt Kenya kingpin during the August 9 general elections.

While speaking at Unjiru village in Mathira in Nyeri during the burial of Mrs. Margaret Wairimu the former MP hailed President Uhuru for taking a firm stand in his succession politics.

“It is his right to play succession politics since he has a vote like any other Kenyan. His huge influence will surprise the other team,” Keneth said as quoted by The Standard Newspaper.

images 2022 02 09T103642.308

When asked about Uhuru’s recent announcement that he would head negotiations for the Mt Kenya region in the next political dispensation, Kenneth stated that it made no difference who was chosen as the Azimio la Umoja Movement’s running mate as long as the position was designated for the Mt Kenya region.

“Mt Kenya is a vote-rich region and owing to its numerical strength, it’s only good that the region gets the Deputy President post, but as to who should get the seat, it is the prerogative of Raila,” Kenneth stated.

He went on to say the vote-rich region will vote overwhelmingly adding that he has doubts if Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies will be able to deal with the Azimio wave.

images 2022 02 09T103710.124

Photo of Peter Kenneth with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Peter Kenneth has in recent days been viewed as Raila Odinga’s possible Running mate in the August 9 general elections. The politician who hails from Muranga County has been spotted severally accompanying the former premier in rallies and meetings across the country.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019